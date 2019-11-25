New police team targeting organised crime

The Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A policing team targeting serious and organised criminal activity is continuing to protect local communities.

Having launched in East Suffolk last month to provided an enhanced coverage of Suffolk's road network, they have been proactively disrupting "serious and organised criminal activity."

And last week, 12 vehicles were stopped with five drugs searches carried out and three motorists dealt with.

With technology and intelligence proving to be the key to stopping crime, the Halesworth Police team posted an update on Facebook.

It said: "Suffolk Police @OpSentinel_ East Team were in our part of Suffolk last week.

"Last week saw 12 vehicles stopped, 5 drugs searches, with 1 reported for possession of cannabis and 2 drivers dealt with for moving traffic offences."

Operation Sentinel initially launched in the south Suffolk earlier this year, but now has dedicated teams in the west and the east of the county.