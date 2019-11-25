Search

Advanced search

New police team targeting organised crime

PUBLISHED: 08:45 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 25 November 2019

The Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A policing team targeting serious and organised criminal activity is continuing to protect local communities.

Having launched in East Suffolk last month to provided an enhanced coverage of Suffolk's road network, they have been proactively disrupting "serious and organised criminal activity."

And last week, 12 vehicles were stopped with five drugs searches carried out and three motorists dealt with.

With technology and intelligence proving to be the key to stopping crime, the Halesworth Police team posted an update on Facebook.

It said: "Suffolk Police @OpSentinel_ East Team were in our part of Suffolk last week.

"Last week saw 12 vehicles stopped, 5 drugs searches, with 1 reported for possession of cannabis and 2 drivers dealt with for moving traffic offences."

Operation Sentinel initially launched in the south Suffolk earlier this year, but now has dedicated teams in the west and the east of the county.

Most Read

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

New police team targeting organised crime

The Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich cinema will not show gang film after brawl at screening

Vue Cinema in Norwich will not be showing critically acclaimed gang film Blue Story following a brawl outside another Vue branch in Birmingham after a screening.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists