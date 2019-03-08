Police targeting drivers using mobile phones this week

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:12 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 16 April 2019

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police in Norfolk will be targeting drivers who text and talk behind the wheel as part of a week-long enforcement campaign.

Operation Ringtone, which started yesterday, will run until Sunday (15-21 April 2019) coinciding with a nationwide campaign led by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team will be carrying-out extra patrols using both marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles, all fitted with cameras to obtain evidence to help ensure successful prosecutions.

During the last campaign, which ran in September, officers issued 57 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) to drivers using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “Research shows you are four times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone.”

