Four arrested as police seize more than £3,000 worth of heroin, crack and cannabis in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:20 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 11 April 2019

Police in Norwich seized £3,000 worth of heroin, crack and cannabis and £1,000 in cash. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

More than £3,000 worth of heroin, crack and cannabis was seized and four people arrested after police searched a Norwich home.

Norfolk police said the four had been arrested for class A drug supply, with £1,000 in cash also recovered.

The arrests followed a stop-search and a search of a home in Wild Road, near Waterloo Park.

Police said one of the suspects had been remanded to prison.

The arrests were part of Norfolk police’s ongoing Operation Gravity operation.

That operation is aimed at disrupting and preventing what is known as County Lines drug dealing.

County Lines is the term used for urban gangs and organised criminal networks who transport drugs into suburban, market and coastal towns using dedicated mobile phone lines.

Their operation relies on targeting children and vulnerable drug users to move drugs and cash, as well as supply the drugs at a local level.

Signs of County Lines drug dealing include:

· Changes in behaviour;

· Suddenly having access to more cash, clothing or phones;

· Talking about gang names or using nicknames;

· Going missing or truancy from school;

· Unexplained bus or train tickets;

· Many unfamiliar and regular visitors to a house or flat.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs activity should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101; however, if you have information but want to stay anonymous you can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anyone needing help and support can also contact Change Grow Live on 01603 514096. Change Grow Live provide confidential advice and treatment for adults with drug and alcohol problems.

Four arrested as police seize more than £3,000 worth of heroin, crack and cannabis in Norwich

