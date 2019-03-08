Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

PUBLISHED: 15:17 30 May 2019

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A man has been called in for questioning after gesturing to a plain-clothes police officer to meet him in an alleyway in Norwich for sex.

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany WalesNorwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

A team of six officers, including two in plain clothes, were out on Wednesday evening as part of a new operation to crack down on kerb crawling and prostitution in the Rosary Road area.

Within the first hour of the operation a man was spotted doing laps of the neighbourhood before approaching a plain-clothes female officer and gesturing for her to join him in an alleyway regularly used by sex workers.

Officers questioned him and called him in for a further interview.

You may also want to watch:

Over the next three hours four more drivers were seen behaving suspiciously and have received letters to their home addresses saying they were spotted by police.

Two women were warned for soliciting sex and risk prosecution if caught twice more.

Community Sergeant for Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team Mark Shepherd said the message from police was clear: "If you're coming to Rosary Road to kerb crawl you won't be able to tell if you're talking to a police officer or a sex worker.

"If you do kerb crawl you will be arrested and prosecuted. You are not welcome."

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Police hunt man in tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists