Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A man has been called in for questioning after gesturing to a plain-clothes police officer to meet him in an alleyway in Norwich for sex.

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

A team of six officers, including two in plain clothes, were out on Wednesday evening as part of a new operation to crack down on kerb crawling and prostitution in the Rosary Road area.

Within the first hour of the operation a man was spotted doing laps of the neighbourhood before approaching a plain-clothes female officer and gesturing for her to join him in an alleyway regularly used by sex workers.

Officers questioned him and called him in for a further interview.

Over the next three hours four more drivers were seen behaving suspiciously and have received letters to their home addresses saying they were spotted by police.

Two women were warned for soliciting sex and risk prosecution if caught twice more.

Community Sergeant for Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team Mark Shepherd said the message from police was clear: "If you're coming to Rosary Road to kerb crawl you won't be able to tell if you're talking to a police officer or a sex worker.

"If you do kerb crawl you will be arrested and prosecuted. You are not welcome."