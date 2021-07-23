Police chief warns of 'inevitable' rise in certain crimes after pandemic

Published: 8:21 AM July 23, 2021

Norfolk's police chief has said with the lifting of restrictions there is a 'degree of inevitability' certain crimes will increase after the county saw a reduction during the pandemic .

The latest crime figures for England and Wales have been published by the Office of National Statistic (ONS) covering the 12-month period ending March 2021.

Crime in Norfolk reduced during this period by around 6pc with 'continued significant reductions' in residential and business burglary, theft, criminal damage, robbery and violence offences where injury occurred say police.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford said it is "pleasing" to see crime levels reduced during this period but that this latest round of crime statistics is the first to take into account all national lockdowns during the pandemic.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"It's important we understand this when reviewing the figures", he added.

"Some of the crimes which have the biggest impact and matter most to our communities continue to reduce significantly with burglary, vehicle crime and thefts all down by more than 30pc.

"It isn't surprising to see this trend, given the conditions we've been living under in that 12-month period, with people spending a significant amount of time at home."

The chief constable said Norfolk overall is in a "good position" but that the force knows these latest statistics are, in part, driven by the impact of the pandemic.

Mr Sanford said: "We continue to be concerned about the increase of domestic abuse which accounts for the majority of violence against the person offences, stalking and harassment cases.

"These crimes, are often under-reported so while rises can be concerning, it's equally encouraging to see victims reaching out for help.

"Public order offences, as well as reflective of the pandemic, also continue to be influenced by our investment and efforts in improving our compliance with national crime recording standards, a trend I expect to continue for at least the next 12 months.

"Norfolk remains a very safe place to live. However, with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, I believe there is a degree of inevitability that certain crime types will increase over the coming months.

"I would like to reassure communities that we're working harder than ever before to meet their concerns and needs, protecting the people of Norfolk, preventing crime and bringing offenders to justice.”