Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police provide tips to avoid romance fraud after victims lost £50m last year

PUBLISHED: 15:59 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 February 2019

Norfolk Police have warned against romance fraud this Valentine's Day. Photo: Getty Images

Norfolk Police have warned against romance fraud this Valentine's Day. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner Norfolk Police have urged the public to be aware of fraudsters who prey on lonely hearts.

Norfolk Police today tweeted: “Turn the tables on fraudsters this Valentine’s Day and avoid falling victim to a #fauxmance. Check out Action Fraud for some top tips.”

The warning comes after reports to Action Fraud revealed that over £50 million was lost by victims of romance fraud in 2018 - with an average of £11,145 per victim.

As the police website explains, romance fraud is when a person tricks someone into believing that they are the perfect partner for them and lies about having genuine feelings for them in order to gain their trust and extort large sums of money.

Not only are thousands of pounds lost, but there is often also a profound psychological effect on the victim.

READ MORE: ‘It took my life away’: Norfolk man lost £15,000 life savings to scammer in fake online romance

Action Fraud provides the following advice on how to avoid falling prey of scam artists - it falls under the easy to remember acronym DATES.

Don’t rush into an online relationship – get to know the person, not the profile and ask plenty of questions.

Analyse their profile and check the person is genuine by putting their name, profile pictures or any repeatedly used phrases and the term ‘dating scam’ into your search engine.

Talk to your friends and family about your dating choices. Be wary of anyone who tells you not to tell others about them.

Evade scammers by never sending money to, or sharing your bank details with, someone you’ve met online, no matter what reason they give or how long you’ve been speaking to them.

Stay on the dating site messenger service until you’re confident the person is who they say they are. If you do decide to meet in person, make sure the first meeting is in a public place and let someone else know where you’re going to be.

If you suspect someone of romance fraud you can get in touch with Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists