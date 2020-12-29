News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person suffers minor injuries in chemical spill at Norfolk poultry firm

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:29 PM December 29, 2020    Updated: 1:12 PM December 29, 2020
Station Road in Attleborough. Picture: Google StreetView

Station Road in Attleborough. Picture: Google StreetView - Credit: Archant

One person has suffered minor injuries following a chemical spill at a Norfolk poultry firm.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham, were sent to a hazardous chemical spill at a Banham Poultry on Station Road in Attleborough at 6.30am on Tuesday (December 29).

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were also called.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers did attend however it appears it was a minor leak and one person suffered minor injuries."


