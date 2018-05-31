One arrested as men who stole from man in 90s identified
PUBLISHED: 12:53 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 17 December 2019
Police have now identified two men captured on CCTV following a theft in Diss.
Officers issued the security camera footage of the men they wanted to trace following an incident in the Market Place.
A man aged in his 90s had withdrawn a large quantity of cash from a cash machine on December 10.
He later realised the money had been stolen.
Both men have been now been identified and a man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.
Police enquiries are continuing.
A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank public for their help with this appeal."
