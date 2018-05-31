Search

Advanced search

One arrested as men who stole from man in 90s identified

PUBLISHED: 12:53 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 17 December 2019

Police have arrest a man in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s in Diss. Picture: James Bass

Police have arrest a man in connection with a theft from a man in his 90s in Diss. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Police have now identified two men captured on CCTV following a theft in Diss.

Officers issued the security camera footage of the men they wanted to trace following an incident in the Market Place.

A man aged in his 90s had withdrawn a large quantity of cash from a cash machine on December 10.

He later realised the money had been stolen.

Both men have been now been identified and a man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Police enquiries are continuing.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank public for their help with this appeal."

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Canaries Debate: Should Norwich City look to bring back Jordan Rhodes this January?

Jordan Rhodes scored six goals during his loan stint with the Canaries, the last of which being a crucial equaliser against West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists