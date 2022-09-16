Cryptocurrency scam warning as Norfolk victims lose thousands

Gary Edwards, with his wife Brenda, who has lost £30,000 after investing in cryptocurrency Bitcoin - Credit: Gary Edwards

People are being warned not to be tempted by fake investments, such as cryptocurrency scams, as living costs bite.

Norfolk victims cheated through cryptocurrency fraud are among a growing number of investment scam complaints seen by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Scams often involve people persuaded to buy cryptocurrency sending money to what they believe is a genuine investment platform, which is in reality operated by fraudsters.

The ombudsman service said it has seen examples of consumers being scammed out of thousands of pounds.

The dangers were highlighted when a Norfolk couple revealed they had lost £30,000.

Nausicaa Delfas, FOS interim chief executive and chief ombudsman, said: “We are concerned that, in current economic circumstances, people could be tempted to invest in fake investments.

“Our advice to consumers is be wary, conduct their own research, check the FCA register and contact the firm directly on the number listed.

“If people feel they have been treated unfairly by their bank, they should contact the Financial Ombudsman Service, and we will see whether we can help.”

If you think you’ve been a victim, report it to Action Fraud online actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040. For more information, visit fca.org.uk/scamsmart