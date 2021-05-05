Police search for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison
Published: 5:47 PM May 5, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police are on the hunt for a Norwich man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Oliver Payne is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
The 33-year-old has links in the Norwich and Diss areas.
He is described as 5ft 6 and of slim build with short dark hair.
Anyone who may have seen Payne or has information on his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
