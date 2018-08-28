‘I’m going to carry on’: Jewellery store owner defies robbers who held her at knifepoint

Renee Kathuria is determined to keep going after being led up at knifepoint. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A defiant jewellery store owner is determined to continue business as usual after being held at knifepoint by masked intruders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police. Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police.

At around 4.30pm on December 18 last year two men stormed into Oliver and J Jewellery, in Blyburgate, Beccles.

They threatened owner Renee Kathuria and another staff member with a knife before leaving empty handed.

The retired GP, who fulfilled a lifelong ambition when she opened the store in 2017, spoke of the moment the men rushed into the store.

She said: “It was a bit of a shock. It took a little while to comprehend what they were doing.

Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police. Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police.

“That has been our thought ever since – how shocked we were.”

Last month police received CCTV stills of men – who remain at large.

Ms Kathuria added: “I was shocked when I saw the photographs. I realised how much I was just concentrating on the knife and where the knife was in relation to me – you watch for the dangers.

“Our shop is very open, there are a lot of people walking past and you see in so easily.

Renee Kathuria is determined to keep going after being led up at knifepoint. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Renee Kathuria is determined to keep going after being led up at knifepoint. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“I knew it was a possibility but I didn’t think it would happen.”

While the hold-up did give the owner pause for thought, she is now more determined than ever to carry on as before and not be controlled by the incident.

Ms Kathuria said: “The next day you think – ‘what am I going to do’?

“And I just thought ‘I’m going to carry on actually’ – will two people change everything for you or are you just going to say no?”

A series of minor security changes were implemented across the business and the store looks set to come out of the trauma stronger than ever before.

The jeweller added: “Even now people are coming up and saying how sorry they were it happened to us.

“We feel really supported; the town has been wonderful, as have the police.

“It makes you realise what a wonderful community it is. It’s been really uplifting – what was a negative experience has almost become a positive.”

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73095/18.