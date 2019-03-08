Cash and drugs seized in police raid

Two people have been arrested after police found cannabis and suspected Class A dugs during a raid in Norwich.

Officers from Broadland, along with specials, executed a warrant in Old Catton yesterday evening (Thurs).

Cash and electronic devices were seized along with the drugs, and a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested.