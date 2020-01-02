Vandals damage cars in city street

Police are appealing for information after cars in Lodge Lane and Norman Drive were criminally damaged.

Cars parked outside Norwich homes have been vandalised in a series of incidents.

Between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day a number of cars in Old Catton were scratched along the side and front panels.

Norfolk police have now launched an investigation into three separate cases of criminal damage which took place on Norman Drive and Lodge Lane.

They happened on:

- Norman Drive, between approximately 4.40pm on Tuesday, December 31 and 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 1. (36/286/20)

- Lodge Lane, between Tuesday December, 31 and Wednesday, January 1. (36/301/20)

- Lodge Lane, between approximately 1am and 9am on Wednesday, January 1. (36/278/20)

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity overnight in the area or has any knowledge of the incidents.

They are also keen to speak with anyone who may have CCTV in the surrounding areas or dashcam footage of the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Graham Hill at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference, 36/286/20, 36/301/20 or 36/278/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org