Search

Advanced search

Did you witness serious assault?

PUBLISHED: 10:27 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 21 October 2019

The attack happened at the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The attack happened at the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police believe a number of people were in the area when a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted.

Police are investigating an assault in the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn, in which a man suffered serious head injuries Picture: Chris BishopPolice are investigating an assault in the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn, in which a man suffered serious head injuries Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers were called to the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn at 4.28am on Saturday, October 12, to reports a man had been assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival they found a man with serious head injuries. He was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detectives believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and are re-appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Anyone who saw the assault, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Claire Twite at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed during City’s timely draw at Bournemouth

So close! Teemu Pukki was denied by a fine Aaron Ramsdale save during the second half at Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists