Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police officers spat at and kicked in 'shocking and disgusting' assault

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:03 AM April 14, 2022
Mildenhall Police assaulted by female in custody

A woman arrested for drink-driving spat at and kicked police officers after being taken into custody - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A woman spat at and kicked police officers after she was taken into custody in west Suffolk.

She was arrested for drink-driving overnight while driving in the Mildenhall area but became aggressive towards officers while on route to custody.

Multiple officers were assaulted while she was in custody through kicking and spitting at them.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police described the incident as "disgusting" and "shocking".

Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

