Police officers spat at and kicked in 'shocking and disgusting' assault

A woman arrested for drink-driving spat at and kicked police officers after being taken into custody - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A woman spat at and kicked police officers after she was taken into custody in west Suffolk.

She was arrested for drink-driving overnight while driving in the Mildenhall area but became aggressive towards officers while on route to custody.

Multiple officers were assaulted while she was in custody through kicking and spitting at them.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police described the incident as "disgusting" and "shocking".

#NRT3 #NRT5 have tonight arrested a female for Assault and Drink Drive in #Mildenhall. Female became highly abusive and aggressive towards officers en route to custody. At custody, she has then assaulted multiple officers, kicking and spitting at them. #Disgusting #Shocking #988 pic.twitter.com/9Psc0X5arf — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) April 14, 2022

