Police officers spat at and kicked in 'shocking and disgusting' assault
Published: 7:03 AM April 14, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A woman spat at and kicked police officers after she was taken into custody in west Suffolk.
She was arrested for drink-driving overnight while driving in the Mildenhall area but became aggressive towards officers while on route to custody.
Multiple officers were assaulted while she was in custody through kicking and spitting at them.
In a tweet, Mildenhall Police described the incident as "disgusting" and "shocking".
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.