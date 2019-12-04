Search

Officer recognised alleged Norwich carjacker from photo

PUBLISHED: 12:59 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 04 December 2019

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A police officer said he almost immediately recognised an alleged Norwich carjacker after seeing a photo sent by his colleague, a court has heard.

Rashal Alam, 34, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a number of offences on June 10 this year, including robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Alam and another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences, had carried out a car-jacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on June 10.

It is alleged Alam, who had a knife in his hand, had told the victim to "get out" before they drove off.

Then later on, a farmer, who heard a shotgun being fired in the Stoke Holy Cross area, took pictures on his mobile phone and was able to capture images of Alam, before having to jump out the way of the vehicle.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, detective sergeant Patrick Thompson told the jury how he had been sent an email by another detective asking for urgent help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in an robbery and aggravated burglary.

The officers said that when he opened the e-mail and saw the image he quickly recognised Alam as being one of the suspects.

He told the jury of nine men and three women: "I recognised him almost immediately."

He said he recognised Alam as he had spoken to him back in February. He said: "I interviewed him at the police investigation centre and gave him a lift from there to Norwich."

The trial has heard that Alam was arrested at around 11.30pm on June 10 after officers attended Derby Street, in Norwich, where the defendant was found in a front garden and at the time his speech was slurred and it appeared he had been drinking.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, has denied all the charges he faces.

The trial continues.

