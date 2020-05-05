Search

Kawasaki and Honda off-road motorbikes stolen from shed

PUBLISHED: 14:09 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 05 May 2020

Two off-road motorbikes were stolen from the back garden of a home in Park Road, Lowestoft between 2.45am on Friday, May 1 and 4.25am on Saturday, May 2. Picture: Google Images

Two off-road motorbikes were stolen from the back garden of a home in Park Road, Lowestoft between 2.45am on Friday, May 1 and 4.25am on Saturday, May 2. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Police have urged householders to secure sheds, garages and outbuildings after two off-road motorbikes were stolen.

The latest warning to review security measures comes after a spate of recent burglaries across Suffolk – with witnesses sought after two bikes were stolen from a shed in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “The shed at the back garden of a home in Park Road was broken into sometime between 2.45am on Friday, May 1 and 4.25am on Saturday, May 2.

“Once inside, two off-road motorbikes were stolen.”

One of the motorbikes is a red and white 2009 Honda CRF 450 with red and white graphics, black numbers on the side and front, a black seat, gold forks and red spokes.

The other bike is a green & white 2010 Kawasaki KX 450F with green, white and black ‘monster’ graphics, green writing on the front and side rear quarter panels, gold forks and green spokes.

Information about this burglary or where the motorbikes are now should be directed to Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/24309/20 via 101.

