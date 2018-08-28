Man arrested by off-duty police officers in Great Yarmouth for multiple offences including assault

A man has been arrested for multiple offences including assault in Great Yarmouth. Archant

A man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth for multiple offences including two assaults by police officers who were off-duty.

Male arrested last night in GY town centre for 2 x assault and public order offences, unluckily for him, half of #TEAM5 who were just off duty from late turn were in the area when it happened and detained the male until #TEAM3 arrived. #Neveroffduty #Teamwork #PC1067 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 10, 2019

The man was caught in the town centre on Wednesday night by a team of officers who had just finished their late shift.

He was arrested for two assaults and public order offences.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Male arrested last night in GY town centre for two times assault and public order offences. Unluckily for him, half of team five who were just off duty from late turn were in the area when it happened and detained the male until team three arrived.”