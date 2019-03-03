Search

Man to appear in court after off-duty police officer spots him breaching bail conditions

03 March, 2019 - 12:49
A man in breach of his bail conditions was arrested after an off-duty police officer spotted him. Picture: Archant

A man who was breaching his bail conditions will appear in court tomorrow - after he was spotted by an off-duty police officer.

The man was seen by the officer in Norwich Road in Thetford at about 2am on Saturday morning.

He managed to evade police at that time, but was arrested later yesterday.

Police said he would appear in court on Monday.

