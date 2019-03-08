Teen avoids jail despite spitting at police while on suspended sentence

A Norwich woman with a history of assaulting police has avoided jail despite spitting at officers while on a suspended prison sentence.

Ocean Todd, 19, spat on two officers after being arrested on Prince of Wales Road for being drunk and disorderly in the early hours of May 5 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Tuesday that she was "roaring drunk", resulting in her being handcuffed and put in a police van.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said Todd, of the YMCA in Norwich, attempted to "head butt" the side of the vehicle, before spitting on the uniforms of two officers.

She said Todd was on a suspended 12-month prison sentence at the time of the incident for being concerned in the supply of cocaine. She was sentenced for that crime on September 12, 2018.

The court heard how she also has two previous convictions for assaulting police officers, dating back to June 2016 and October 2017.

Philip Farr, mitigating, said Todd was apologetic for her actions and "acknowledges, through me, the unpleasantries of spitting."

He said Todd's alcohol consumption was a "catalyst" for her actions, claiming her weekend drinking begins on a Wednesday and does not stop until Sunday.

Mr Farr said while there had not been "meaningful intervention" in the past to deal with her alcohol dependance, Todd was now focussing on not re-offending.

Todd pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a suspended sentence.

Judge Anthony Bate said Todd has six convictions for 13 offences.

He said told her that alcohol was a "central problem" to her offending.

"You drink to excess and other people have to pick up the pieces," Judge Bate said.

"On this particular night you were roaring drunk. You were abusive and violent."

He said it was "fortunate" Todd did not spit in the faces of the officers.

Passing sentence, he said the public would be better served by ensuring Todd continues to receive help for her alcohol dependency, rather than sending her to prison.

Todd's existing suspended prison sentence was extended to 18 months. She must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £50 cleaning fee to police.