Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teen avoids jail despite spitting at police while on suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 16:37 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich woman with a history of assaulting police has avoided jail despite spitting at officers while on a suspended prison sentence.

Ocean Todd, 19, spat on two officers after being arrested on Prince of Wales Road for being drunk and disorderly in the early hours of May 5 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Tuesday that she was "roaring drunk", resulting in her being handcuffed and put in a police van.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said Todd, of the YMCA in Norwich, attempted to "head butt" the side of the vehicle, before spitting on the uniforms of two officers.

She said Todd was on a suspended 12-month prison sentence at the time of the incident for being concerned in the supply of cocaine. She was sentenced for that crime on September 12, 2018.

The court heard how she also has two previous convictions for assaulting police officers, dating back to June 2016 and October 2017.

Philip Farr, mitigating, said Todd was apologetic for her actions and "acknowledges, through me, the unpleasantries of spitting."

He said Todd's alcohol consumption was a "catalyst" for her actions, claiming her weekend drinking begins on a Wednesday and does not stop until Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Farr said while there had not been "meaningful intervention" in the past to deal with her alcohol dependance, Todd was now focussing on not re-offending.

Todd pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a suspended sentence.

Judge Anthony Bate said Todd has six convictions for 13 offences.

He said told her that alcohol was a "central problem" to her offending.

"You drink to excess and other people have to pick up the pieces," Judge Bate said.

"On this particular night you were roaring drunk. You were abusive and violent."

He said it was "fortunate" Todd did not spit in the faces of the officers.

Passing sentence, he said the public would be better served by ensuring Todd continues to receive help for her alcohol dependency, rather than sending her to prison.

Todd's existing suspended prison sentence was extended to 18 months. She must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £50 cleaning fee to police.

Most Read

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists