Published: 5:53 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 5:55 AM February 4, 2021

A community nurse has been left with her career in ruins after her conviction for possessing heroin, a court heard.

Camella Chidgey, 53, who was a community nurse with the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust was caught on two occasions with heroin, which she was going to take herself and also supply to her long-term partner, who died last year of cancer, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Gerard Renouf, prosecuting, said she was caught on October 22, 2019 with heroin and again on March 19, 2020, when on that occasion she was with Angela Mavis, 51, who had also bought some heroin for her partner.

Chidgey, of Checker Street, King's Lynn, and Mavis, of Winter Nelis Way, King's Lynn, both admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Hugh Vass, for Chidgey said that as a result of her conviction she had lost her job in nursing.

"This conviction has resulted not only in the loss of her job but the community losing the benefit of her service."

He said although she had taken heroin it had not affected her ability to do her job and said she could now never work as a nurse again.

He said: "She hopes to get another job outside nursing as this conviction means her nursing career is sadly over."

He said that since her arrest she had used the time to address her issues.

Philip Farr, for Mavis, said that she was a vulnerable woman with no previous convictions and was misguided in purchasing drugs on her partners behalf.

He said there was no commercial element to what both women had done.

Judge Andrew Shaw imposed an 18 month community order on Chidgey and Mavis.

He told Chidgey: "You have lost your job as well as your good character."

He ordered Chidgey to do 200 hours unpaid work and Mavis to do 150 hours. He also ordered £270, which was found on Mavis, to be confiscated.