Search

Advanced search

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:26 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 12 November 2020

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Five people travelling in a car from Suffolk to Norwich are among 10 people across Norfolk fined in the first week of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA WirePrime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said the 10 fixed penalty notices (FPN) included half to those in the car.

One of the notices was given to someone who refused to wear a face covering and the other four to those who had gone to other people’s houses in breach of the rules.

T/ACC Wvendth said the fines ranged from £100 or £200 per person and were mainly Norwich-focused, adding: “While there’s been general compliance and we’re really pleased with the way the public have adhered to the regulations there’s still something of a lack of understanding that actually they cannot mix with other people indoors or outdoors.”

The 10 takes to 434 the total number of fines in Norfolk since the start of the first lockdown. But she said there had been no mass gatherings so far in this second lockdown.

Shoppers in facemasks in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYShoppers in facemasks in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During the first lockdown, the police approach was to “engage, explain and encourage” with those who were breaking the rules, but they said there would be less patience with persistent offenders this time.

However extra patrols are to be carried out in north Norfolk this weekend following reports about people heading to the coast to see the seals.

T/ACC Wvendth said: “We’re trying to encourage people not to travel to north Norfolk. I think people are travelling from outlying areas to the north Norfolk coast.

“I know people do want to exercise but it should really be within the area of your own home.”

She said she had heard people were travelling to Horsey in particular “from across the county and further afield” to see the seals.

She said: “We would just encourage people to be mindful that the regulations are there for a reason and people should actually be at home.”

She added: “I know it’s really hard for people, myself included, however it’s really important we stick by the rules to try and have a glimmer of hope that we might have if not a totally normal Christmas, but some form of Christmas with families.”

She also urged the public to continue to report any breaches, either by calling 101 or filling out an online form.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thousands raised in memory of physiotherapist, 40, who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Tributes are paid to ‘unknown warriors’ at scaled-down services

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 ‘unknown warriors’ were among those being remembered. Lowestoft’s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the graves of Merchant Navy sailors, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob Collis