Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Five people travelling in a car from Suffolk to Norwich are among 10 people across Norfolk fined in the first week of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said the 10 fixed penalty notices (FPN) included half to those in the car.

One of the notices was given to someone who refused to wear a face covering and the other four to those who had gone to other people’s houses in breach of the rules.

T/ACC Wvendth said the fines ranged from £100 or £200 per person and were mainly Norwich-focused, adding: “While there’s been general compliance and we’re really pleased with the way the public have adhered to the regulations there’s still something of a lack of understanding that actually they cannot mix with other people indoors or outdoors.”

The 10 takes to 434 the total number of fines in Norfolk since the start of the first lockdown. But she said there had been no mass gatherings so far in this second lockdown.

During the first lockdown, the police approach was to “engage, explain and encourage” with those who were breaking the rules, but they said there would be less patience with persistent offenders this time.

However extra patrols are to be carried out in north Norfolk this weekend following reports about people heading to the coast to see the seals.

T/ACC Wvendth said: “We’re trying to encourage people not to travel to north Norfolk. I think people are travelling from outlying areas to the north Norfolk coast.

“I know people do want to exercise but it should really be within the area of your own home.”

She said she had heard people were travelling to Horsey in particular “from across the county and further afield” to see the seals.

She said: “We would just encourage people to be mindful that the regulations are there for a reason and people should actually be at home.”

She added: “I know it’s really hard for people, myself included, however it’s really important we stick by the rules to try and have a glimmer of hope that we might have if not a totally normal Christmas, but some form of Christmas with families.”

She also urged the public to continue to report any breaches, either by calling 101 or filling out an online form.

