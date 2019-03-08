Search

Nuisance Norwich 999 caller was too drunk to be sentenced at court

PUBLISHED: 16:16 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 04 April 2019

A Norwich man who falsely called the ambulance service almost 100 times has had his case adjourned as he turned up to court “adversely affected by alcohol”.

Blake Amies, 26, had previously admitted making 97 bogus 999 calls to the East of England NHS Ambulance Service Trust in less than three months - including 25 times when an ambulance was sent out.

Amies was the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO), which banned him from falsely contacting the emergency services.

On Thursday (April 4) he appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence, having admitted eight breaches of the CBO for making the calls to the ambulance service at a previous hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court.

But Amies, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, who had been sent to the crown court to be sentenced, turned up to court “intoxicated”.

Judge Katharine Moore said he was “adversely affected by alcohol”, which had been brought to her attention by “a number of members” of court staff.

Judge Moore said no-one could be sentenced unless they were well enough to follow proceedings and Amies, who wore a Manchester City top in the dock, was “not well enough”.

Amies, who was represented by Jonathan Goodman, was told sentencing would be adjourned until May 13.

But an emotional Amies was told by Judge Moore that she regretted to say she had “no option but to remand you in custody” until the next hearing.

It was hoped Amies would see the mental health team before he was sentenced.

As previously reported Amies told call operators that he needed emergency care but did not.

Norwich Magistrates Court was told that between October 23 last year and February 1 this year he had called for an ambulance on 97 occasions.

On 84 occasions he called from his home, while he called from somewhere else 13 times.

The ambulance service attended 25 times, including on one occasion in December last year when he said a female had suffered a cardiac arrest but then he said it was him.

The EEAST estimated the cost of the calls to Amies to be £8,000.

Amies had also admitted breach of a separate criminal behaviour order on November 12 last year and also using threatening behaviour on the same date.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

