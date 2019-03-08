Nuisance 999 caller has appeal against criminal behaviour order adjourned

A nuisance 999 caller who repeatedly phoned emergency services has had her appeal against a criminal behaviour order adjourned.

Katie Bunting, 51, of Viking Close, Gorleston, was made subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order in October, last year, after she made more than 130 calls to emergency services since December 2016, and wrote a novel about one of the paramedics who responded.

She was also given a three-year community order in May, this year, after she breached the order by making repeated calls to the emergency services. Under the community order Bunting was told to engage with her GP and mental health workers to give her support she needed.

Bunting was due to be back at the Norwich Crown Court on Friday to appeal her criminal behaviour order, which had been imposed by Great Yarmouth magistrates.

However Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the hearing until November 1.