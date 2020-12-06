Driver caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone

Published: 9:37 AM December 6, 2020 Updated: 9:49 AM December 6, 2020

While carrying out road checks in Great Yarmouth, NSRAPT reported three drivers for excessive speeding and seized the vehicle of a driver without a valid licence - Credit: NSRAPT

There was both good and bad news on Norfolk's roads last night as incidents of three excessively speeding drivers were tempered by 36 negative breath tests.

The #DrinkDrive campaign is underway the East team have just carried out a road check in Gt Yarmouth. 36 neg B/T 1 vehicle #seized #Sec165 as the driver had a non valid licence. 3 drivers reported for excess speed 48,51,62 (30 limit) Fatal4 #SlowDown 1646/1244/96/693/1487/7007 pic.twitter.com/HnABWJB64n — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 5, 2020

As part of Norfolk Constabulary's month-long #DrinkDrive campaign, the Roads and Armed Policing Team spent the night of December 5 carrying out road checks in Great Yarmouth.



Three drivers were caught doing 62, 51 and 48mph in a 30mph zone, while another had their vehicle seized for failing to produce a valid licence.



In better news, 36 out of 36 breath tests for drink and drugs came back negative.



Earlier this week at the launch of the campaign, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team Jon Chapman urged motorists to not let themselves or loved ones gamble with people's lives for the sake of a drink.



He said: "We want people to be able to enjoy themselves, but to do so sensibly and without risking the lives of others."