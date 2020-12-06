News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:37 AM December 6, 2020    Updated: 9:49 AM December 6, 2020
While carrying out road checks in Great Yarmouth, NSRAPT reported three drivers for excessive speeding and seized the vehicle of a driver without a valid licence - Credit: NSRAPT

There was both good and bad news on Norfolk's roads last night as incidents of three excessively speeding drivers were tempered by 36 negative breath tests.

As part of Norfolk Constabulary's month-long #DrinkDrive campaign, the Roads and Armed Policing Team spent the night of December 5 carrying out road checks in Great Yarmouth.

Three drivers were caught doing 62, 51 and 48mph in a 30mph zone, while another had their vehicle seized for failing to produce a valid licence.

In better news, 36 out of 36 breath tests for drink and drugs came back negative.

Earlier this week at the launch of the campaign, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team Jon Chapman urged motorists to not let themselves or loved ones gamble with people's lives for the sake of a drink.

He said: "We want people to be able to enjoy themselves, but to do so sensibly and without risking the lives of others."

