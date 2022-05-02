Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old. - Credit: Family picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary.

People have been urged to learn lessons from the tragic case of a baby killed by her father "to ensure another child does not suffer in this way again".

Christopher Easey, 31, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

Christopher Easey has been jailed for 14 years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019, after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade where Christopher and Carly Easey lived when Eleanor died in December 2019. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely was convicted of manslaughter and cruelty following a trial at Norwich Crown Court while her mother Carly Easey, 36 was found guilty of cruelty.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey. - Credit: From Facebook

After Easey was jailed on Friday (April 29) the NSPCC have urged others to take heed of a safeguarding review commissioned by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) report published in the wake of Eleanor's death.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Baby Eleanor’s parents had a responsibility to care for and protect their child, but in her short life she was neglected by her mother and subjected to cruelty by her father.

"Ultimately, Christopher Easey inflicted such catastrophic injuries upon her they caused her death.

“We know that it is the youngest children who are the most vulnerable to abuse and neglect, because they are completely dependent on adults for their care and unable to voice their needs or seek support.

"It is vital that the lessons from the Child Safeguarding Practice Review are fully taken on board to try and ensure another child does not suffer in this way again.”

A series of recommendations to better identify warning signs of children at risk has been made by the review commissioned by the NSCP after the three-month-old’s death.

The report recommends social workers better understand the impact of concealed pregnancy and its impact on parental bonding with babies.

Health practitioners are also urged to consider more clinical examination of babies, including weight monitoring, where there have been safeguarding concerns, and better communication between social care and partners when a case is closed.

Jailing Easey last week, the honourable Mr Justice Murray, said: "It must've been obvious to you there was a risk of really serious physical harm to her."

Adults with a concern about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline for help and advice on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk while children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.