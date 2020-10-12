Search

Woman arrested after bleach squirted through letterbox hitting victim on leg

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 12 October 2020

Police and scenes of crime officers on Weston Road, Lowestoft after a woman was arrested on suspicion of suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Picture: Mark Boggis

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a noxious substance - thought to be bleach - was squirted through the letterbox of a home.

Police officers, scenes of crime officers and the East of England Ambulance Service responded following reports of a domestic related incident in Lowestoft.

About five police cars – including two Forensic Services vans – were called to Weston Road in Lowestoft at 1.10pm on Sunday, October 11.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed that a man and woman approached the front door of a property and that a noxious substance was squirted through the letterbox, hitting the woman on the leg.

“It is thought that the substance was household bleach.

“The victim was assessed at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.”

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue into the circumstances of the incident.

