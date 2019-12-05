Man arrested after 'noxious liquid' is sprayed at police officers

Tonning Street, Lowestoft where two police officers were injured. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man has been arrested after two police officers were seriously assaulted.

As part of a pre-planned operation in Lowestoft this morning (Thursday, December 5), police attended an address on Tonning Street.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly after arriving at around 4.45am, a male occupant in the property sprayed a noxious liquid at two police officers."

Both of the male officers were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by ambulance for treatment.

One officer suffered minor facial burns and remains in a stable condition in hospital, while the second officer suffered minor injuries.

The polcie spokesman added: "A 49-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicious of grievous bodily harm and he has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

Officers are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of this incident, and witnesses or anybody with any information should contact police quoting 73344/19 via 101 or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.