Police trace cyclist who could be key witness in Norwich park rape probe
- Credit: Archant Â© 2004
Detectives have tracked down a cyclist who is believed to be an important witness following the alleged rape of a woman in Norwich.
Police had been keen to talk to a man who is thought to have cycled past at the time of the incident, which happened in Wensum Park, off Drayton Road, at about 10.30pm on Saturday, March 6.
It was understood the cyclist spoke to both the victim and the suspect, who police have confirmed are known to one another, and had appealed for him to get in touch.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The cyclist has been traced and enquiries are ongoing".
A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries contiue.
Anyone with information should contact DC Ellie Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14485/21.
