News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police trace cyclist who could be key witness in Norwich park rape probe

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:26 AM April 17, 2021   
A sunbather in Wensum Park had their bag stolen.

Police have traced a cyclist who is believed to be an important witness following an alleged rape in Wensum Park, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Â© 2004

Detectives have tracked down a cyclist who is believed to be an important witness following the alleged rape of a woman in Norwich.

Police had been keen to talk to a man who is thought to have cycled past at the time of the incident, which happened in Wensum Park, off Drayton Road, at about 10.30pm on Saturday, March 6.

It was understood the cyclist spoke to both the victim and the suspect, who police have confirmed are known to one another, and had appealed for him to get in touch.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The cyclist has been traced and enquiries are ongoing".

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries contiue.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ellie Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14485/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
  2. 2 'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror
  3. 3 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
  1. 4 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
  2. 5 Hospital to close with loss of 120 jobs
  3. 6 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  4. 7 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
  5. 8 Tributes to 'well-known, well-liked, well-respected' King's Lynn fan
  6. 9 Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project
  7. 10 12 villages set to receive some of UK's fastest ever broadband
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent.

Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon