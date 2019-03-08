Search

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

PUBLISHED: 15:05 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 14 April 2019

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

Officers were led to a stash of class A drugs after a person was arrested over drugs offences.

While on patrol, Norwich police stopped someone on Scarlett Road, in Tuckswood, where they were arrested.

After the arrested they offered to lead the officers to a stash of suspected class A drugs and several thousand pounds.

On arrival to a property in the same road more people were found inside with the drugs and cash.

Police arrested three people in total for drug offences.

On Twitter, Norwich Police said: “While on mobile patrol on Scarlett Road in Tuckswood an individual detained under the misuse of drugs act. Led officers to a nearby address where a quantity of suspected class A and several thousand pounds were located.”

