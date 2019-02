Person hid in kitchen cupboard in attempt to avoid arrest for supplying drugs

Police arrested four people for drug supply off King Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant © 2004

A person hiding in a kitchen cupboard was among a group arrested for drug offences.

4 people arrested for drug supply off King Street, Norwich, yesterday. One found hiding in a kitchen cupboard #PC833 #NPT #OpGravity pic.twitter.com/L5rRZStjgo — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) February 6, 2019

Police in Norwich arrested four people for drug supply off King Street in the city centre on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Gravity, the on-going Norfolk police initiative to reduce drug-related crime in the county.