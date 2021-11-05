News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich man has indecent images case adjourned

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:50 PM November 5, 2021
The case of a man who has admitted making indecent photographs of a child has been adjourned.

Massimilliano Damiano, 44, had been due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (November 5) after having previously admitted making indecent photographs of children.

But Damiano, of Gloucester Street, Norwich, who spoke through an interpreter, had the case adjourned until December 6 as there was no pre-sentence report.

Judge Katharine Moore told the defendant "all options, including prison" were open to the sentencing judge.

The defendant was granted bail.

