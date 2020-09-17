Search

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

PUBLISHED: 12:15 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 September 2020

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

Now United pop star Bailey May is in shock after being threatened and robbed of his bike by a gang on a village path.

The British-Filipino star, 18, had his black Carrera mountain bike stolen at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, September 16, on a path through woodland off Carr Lane, Poringland.

Bailey, who usually lives in Los Angeles, America, was with his friend, aged 17, at the time, who also had his white Carrera mountain bike stolen.

Both teenagers, who were uninjured, fled through the forest after the group of boys in their late teens asked the pair if they had something else to give up.

Bailey, who has been living with his family in Poringland since lockdown, said: “We were biking on the path and saw two men dressed in black tracksuits in the middle of the path. As we approached we knew something was up. As we got closer and we got off our bikes my head was all over the place. My adrenaline was going crazy.

“One of them asked me and my friend, ‘What else do you have for me?’.

“As soon as he said that I sprinted to the exit of the forest to the other side. They could have easily possessed knives or other weapons. We didn’t want to take the risk in confronting them.”

He added another man, also in his late teens, joined the pair and appeared to be the ringleader.

Bailey described him as 5ft 8in with blonde hair, wearing a pair of grey Nike trousers and black North Face top, he was wearing designer-style sunglasses and wore a blue surgical-style disposable face mask.

The other two wore black balaclava-style face coverings.

Both Bailey and his friend were chased through the woods, during which time it was getting dark, but they were not caught by the trio.

The singer, who studied at Norwich’s Notre Dame High School before embarking on his singing career when he was around 12 years old, said: “This has never happened to me before. I never expected it to happen in Poringland. It is meant to be a safe area. It is shocking. I’m shaken up. I don’t think I’ll be going out in a while.”

His bike was found close to Hamilton Court in Poringland a short time after the robbery.

He added he had appreciated the online support from his many thousands of fans from across the world.

