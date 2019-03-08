Trading Standards issue Nottingham Knockers warning

A warning has been issued to householders urging them to be mindful of a group of young salesmen - so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' - who are understood to be working in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following reports that Nottingham Knockers were calling at properties in Worlingham, near Beccles, and they were being "verbally abusive" to householders who refused to buy from them.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page from May 9 said: "We've had a report to advise that Nottingham Knockers were calling at properties in Worlingham, and were verbally abusive to residents who refused to buy from them.

"It's likely they are still in Suffolk, so please ensure friends, family and neighbours are aware.

"These individuals knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder every day household products at very high prices."

Trading Standards officers always advise residents to "refrain from buying at the doorstep" and "not to buckle" to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

They added: "These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.

"If you are approached at the door, please refuse to buy and then report them to us on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk Police on 101."