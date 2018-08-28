Video

Jailed in Norfolk in November: Man who bit off victim’s ear, abusive caller, and violent sex criminal

Robert Hisgrove (left), Sean Robertson (centre) and Gary Nathan (right) were all jailed in November. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

Here’s our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts.

• Mehdi Daif

Mehdi Daif attempted to run from police officers after he was stopped at Providence Street, near London Road, on October 2 this year.

But Norwich Crown Court heard how the 20-year-old was quickly caught and found with 33 wraps of crack cocaine and 24 wraps of heroin.

Daif, who appeared in court via videolink, was sentenced to 40 months in a young offender’s institution.

• Robert Hisgrove, 24, intervened on behalf of a woman he thought was being upset by the victim in a kebab shop and launched an attack in which he sank his teeth in to the victim’s ear leaving him permanently disfigured, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Mehdi Daif. Photo: Norfolk Police Mehdi Daif. Photo: Norfolk Police

The missing part of the victim’s ear could not be reattached or reconstructed.

Hisgrove, of Goulburn Road, Norwich admitted wounding with intent and last month was sentenced to three years in prison.

• Sean Casey

Sean Casey, 34, from the Great Yarmouth area smashed a window at a flat above the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich after he had climbed up on a window ledge.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Casey, who had been looking for something to steal, was heard by a friend of the tenant who was asleep at the time.

Robert Hisgrove. Photo: Norfolk Police Robert Hisgrove. Photo: Norfolk Police

This month he was jailed for six weeks for the burglary. He was also ordered to pay each of the victims £50 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

• Carmen Gugu

Carmen Gugu, 33, had been given a community order for 12 months, with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement when she appeared before magistrates in September.

It followed a “spree of offending” in July this year when a paramedic, two members of the public and three police officers were assaulted in a series of attacks in Norwich.

Gugu, who admitted the offences, was due back before city magistrates in October to face charges of failing to comply with a community order, by failing to attend without reasonable excuse on September 18.

Sean Casey. Photo: Norfolk Police Sean Casey. Photo: Norfolk Police

This month she admitted breaching a court order and was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison.

• Quacey Bingham

Quacey Bingham, 23, was seen by police officers carrying out what looked like a drug deal in the Goodman Square area of the city, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The prosecution said £25 in cash was found on Bingham along with 20 wraps of crack cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin, which were found hidden in the waistband of his underwear.

Bingham, from London, admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for 30 months.

Quacey Bingham. Photo: Norfolk Police Quacey Bingham. Photo: Norfolk Police

• Aldo Giavano Conradie

Aldo Giavano Conradie, 33, was stopped by officers after he almost collided with a police car in Palace Street in Norwich.

The court heard the defendant provided a positive breath test, and what turned out to be a false passport, at the roadside.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in custody and banned from driving for 19 weeks.

• Max Bond

Sean Robertson. Photo: Norfolk Police Sean Robertson. Photo: Norfolk Police

Max Bond, 27, had gone round to his ex-partner’s home in Norwich when he confronted the victim, who was in the bedroom at the address, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said there was a scuffle and mirror was broken and said: “During the course of the scuffle the defendant put his thumb into the victim’s eye and that caused a significant injury.”

Bond of Dogwood Road, Norwich, admitted unlawful wounding and last month was jailed 20 months.

• Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson, 32, of Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, subjected his victim to verbally abusive and threatening phone calls, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Gary Nathan. Photo: Norfolk Police Gary Nathan. Photo: Norfolk Police

Last month Robertson was handed a prison sentence of 44 months, and an indefinite restraining order.

• Gary Nathan

A violent sex attacker who embarked on a two-day crime spree that included tying a woman to a bed and robbing her was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court last month.

Gary Nathan, 52, of Pottergate in Norwich, pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court in May 2018 to two counts of robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment, sexual touching and five counts of sexual assault - all of which were committed on May 9 and 10 2017.

On November 19 at Norwich Crown Court he received a life sentence. He must serve a minimum of 10 years before he can be considered for parole.

Marcel Osei-Ababio. Photo: Norfolk Police Marcel Osei-Ababio. Photo: Norfolk Police

• Marcel Osei-Ababio and Mark Eastoll

Marcel Osei-Ababio, 32, was arrested as he was leaving an address in Old Palace Road, which he had been using as a supply base for the drugs, which he brought from London, Norwich Crown Court heard last month.

Mark Eastoll, 38, whose house was being used as a base had been acting as a runner. He was found with crack cocaine with a street value of about £400.

The court heard that this was the third drugs supply conviction for Osei-Ababio, who was jailed for five-and-a-half-years and Eastoll was jailed for 27 months.

• Lauren Brazier and Charlotte Sieley

Daniel Lingham. Photo: Norfolk Police Daniel Lingham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lauren Brazier, 33, and Charlotte Sieley, 30, were found in a locked unit with eight mature cannabis plants when police raided the farm at Langhorn’s Lane, Outwell, in June 2016.

When officers searched the other outbuildings at the site they found more cannabis plants in various stages of growth, and the well-organised operation was said to have the potential of producing cannabis with a street value of £120,000 to £160,000, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Both women were jailed for 32 months last month.

• Solomon Kamara

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London was sentenced for the role he played in an incident where a twelve-year-old boy was robbed of his mobile phone at knife point in Great Yarmouth at Norwich Crown Court last month.

Mark Eastoll. Photo: Norfolk Police Mark Eastoll. Photo: Norfolk Police

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

• Daniel Lingham

Daniel Lingham, 65, was reported to police by a member of the public who saw him “head-to-toe in camouflage gear” picking eggs up from the ground at Cawston Heath in north Norfolk, Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lingham, of Newton Park Homes, Newton St Faith, previously admitted five offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Last month he was jailed for a total of 18 weeks and made subject of a 10-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Solomon Kamara. Photo: Norfolk Police Solomon Kamara. Photo: Norfolk Police

• William Neil

William Neil, of Great Northern Close, Great Yarmouth, was almost three times the legal drink drive limit when he was stopped by officers near his home on September 18.

The father-of-four was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody and banned from driving for four years. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

• Amanda Roche/Salim-Khan

Amanda Roche, 46, of Westwick Street, insisted she be called Mrs Salim-Khan when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 29) charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker following assaults on two police officers in Norwich on November 24 this year.

Nicholas Lawrence. Photo: Norfolk Police. Nicholas Lawrence. Photo: Norfolk Police.

She was jailed for six days and also ordered to pay one of the officers, who suffered a reddened cheek, £50 in compensation.

• Nicholas Lawrence and Aston Nichols

Lawrence, 46, and Nichols, 27, were jailed last month after for supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

They were both at a property in Northgate Street, Yarmouth when police raided it.

Nichols had 15 wraps of heroin in his mouth and further two wraps in his pocket.

Aston Nichols. Photo: Norfolk Police Aston Nichols. Photo: Norfolk Police

The property was searched and police also found 6kg of cocaine, with a street value of £6,800 and 10g of heroin with a value of about £1,000.

Lawrence, of Northgate Street, Yarmouth was sentenced to 60 months. Nichols, of HMP Wayland, received 28 months.