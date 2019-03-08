Norwich woman to stand trial over assaults on ambulance workers

A woman is to stand trial after she denied assaulting ambulance workers.

Victoria McAleer, 31, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (July 16) having been accused of assault by beating of an emergency worker, a paramedic, on February 16 this year.

McAleer, of Mile Cross Road, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to that offence and to two other allegations.

She has also denied assaulting an emergency worker, an ambulance technician, on February 16 as well as criminal damage to a monitor belonging to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST).

A trial date has been set for August 30.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff. Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.