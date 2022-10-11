Josephine McAllister has appeared at Norwich Crown Court having admitted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman threw a lit petrol bomb into her neighbours' garden while they were having a barbecue, with the incendiary landing just centimetres from a five-year-old boy, a court has heard.

The child was with his parents and their friends relaxing in the back garden of their home in Haslips Close, Norwich, when "out of the blue" the peace was shattered by Josephine McAllister.

Norwich Crown Court heard McAllister, 30, who had been "off her face" on drugs, had suddenly started shouting.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said she got hold of a lit bottle of petrol and threw it over the fence, following the argument with the neighbours.

Victims described the bottle as coming "flying over the fence" with "flames coming out" of it with the petrol bomb landing close to the five-year-old boy, who "could've been hit".

Those in the garden were left "terrified" by the attack, which happened on April 2 last year, and got out a hose to extinguish the flames.

Mr Morgans said there was a "significant risk" of serious physical harm being caused by McAllister throwing the petrol bomb with "multiple people endangered".

The victim said he "can't go in the back garden" as he fears that "something like this will happen again".

The victim added that the family used to enjoy spending time together in the garden but "that's been taken away" due to the fear "it might happen again".

McAllister, of Horns Lane, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (October 11) having previously admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said she has a "long history of drug and alcohol abuse" and at the time of the incident had been awake for a day and a half before getting into an argument with those next door.

Mr Oliver said the bottle had not been filled by her, although she threw the lit bottle.

He said she "suffered a paranoid and psychotic episode brought on by her drug abuse".

Mr Oliver said the fire was put out quickly and no-one was injured.

He added she had pleaded guilty and expressed her remorse.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Thursday (October 13) as "there's a great deal for me to think about".

But he warned McAllister that "immediate imprisonment is the most likely outcome".