Woman threatened to kill ex-partner and his family after split

A woman threatened to kill an ex-partner and his family in a string of disturbing messages, a court has heard.

Nicole Brown, 29, of Bussey Road, Norwich, made threats to kill her former partner and his family and even sent him photoshopped images of him being decapitated and of his "neck cut with a knife".

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim and Brown had been in a relationship between 2016 and 2018 but he continued to receive messages from her after it ended.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the victim received messages from the defendant over the course of a few days in April 2021.

Brown told the victim he "thought we were finished" but this would "never end" and warned that she would keep finding and messaging him.

Mr James said in the coming days Brown went on to message the victim stating "I've got a good idea of how I'm going to kill you" with another message saying "you're going to die soon - your family will be next.

"They can watch you die first".

The court heard other messages sent by Brown to the victim stating: "I will get you and your family, I'm just building up the suspense."

She also messaged: "You're all dead. I hate you, I mean it."

Mr James said that in all 22 emails "all in a similar vein" were sent to the victim by Brown.

Brown was arrested in April 2021 and told police she had a "split personality" and the offences were committed while she was a personality who "makes life hell for me and also for others".

Brown appeared at court for sentence on Friday (November 4) having previously admitted harassment provoking fear of violence between April 1, 2021 and April 8, 2021.

Recorder Sarah Fraser Butlin sentenced Brown to one year imprisonment suspended for 24 months.

Brown was also ordered to undertake 50 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 150 hours unpaid work.

She was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the victim or his mother directly or indirectly indefinitely.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said it had been a "turbulent relationship" and that Brown suffered from a personality disorder.

But he said there had been no physical violence towards the victim or others.

