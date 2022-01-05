Jane Mason has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after she admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, - Credit: Archant

Police found a woman had been cooking cocaine after a raid on a property in Norwich.

Jane Mason, 53, was found at a property in Norwich, with a 32g wrap of crack cocaine together with scales with cocaine residue on it.

Norwich Crown Court heard Mason had been at the address of a vulnerable female occupant whose home had been "cuckooed" as part of a drug dealing operation.

Cuckooing is a form of crime, termed by the police, in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said police "paid a visit" to an address at Vale Green, Norwich, when they found Mason in the kitchen with the crack cocaine.

The drugs were believed to be worth about £1,300.

Mr Durr said Mason had been "cooking cocaine" in a bid to separate it into smaller quantities.

Following a search of her home address at Waterman Road, Norwich, police found pepper spray at the property.

Mason, who has 14 previous convictions for 24 offences, including drugs offences, made no comment when interviewed although later went onto admit possession of a prohibited weapon.

She initially denied possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent but later went onto admit the offence, on June 2 2020.

Mason, of Waterman Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (November 4) for sentence.

Hugh Vass, mitigating, said she has had a "troubled life" and had been addicted to drugs for a number of years.

He said the defendant has had this matter "hanging over her" for 20 months and was recently very badly beaten up.

Mr Vass said she was a "vulnerable" individual.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months.

Mason was also ordered to undertake 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and was also made the subject of a six-week curfew between 8pm and 6am.