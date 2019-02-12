Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

PUBLISHED: 12:06 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 18 February 2019

Picture: Archant

Picture: Archant

A 30-year-old woman has been banned from a local cafe after being handed a community protection warning.

The CPW states she must not cause alarm, harassment or distress in Witard Road in Heartsease and also cannot visit or enter Cafe 33 in the same road.

The warning is valid for a year, and if any of the terms are breached the woman could be served with a community protection notice.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Super snow moon to light up Norfolk skies

Another super moon will rise in February. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists