Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year
PUBLISHED: 12:06 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 18 February 2019
A 30-year-old woman has been banned from a local cafe after being handed a community protection warning.
The CPW states she must not cause alarm, harassment or distress in Witard Road in Heartsease and also cannot visit or enter Cafe 33 in the same road.
The warning is valid for a year, and if any of the terms are breached the woman could be served with a community protection notice.
