Woman ran out of house in bare feet to flee violent man who bit her

Published: 6:00 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 2:53 PM January 29, 2021

A woman who once jumped out of a window to flee a violent man ran away in bare feet after she was bitten by him in another attack, a court has heard.

Ashley Ward, 36, had already served a prison sentence for an assault on his partner back in 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard how, on that occasion, the victim jumped out of a window after being attacked and strangled by Ward fearing “he was going to kill her”.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Ward came out of prison in 2019 and moved into a property in Thacker Way, Chapel Break, Norwich, in January last year.

Ward had said he was going to be coming straight back from work on July 21 last year but went down the pub.

The victim went and found him playing pool and Ward left but she stayed.

After getting back home Ward demanded to know where she had been.

Mr Morgans said the victim left the bedroom but as she got to the bottom of the stairs was pushed down the bottom step.

Ward then got the victim in a headlock before demanding to see her phone.

She told him it was upstairs “hoping she would be able to escape” but he did not let her out of his sight.

He had dragged the victim back into the kitchen and demanded she go upstairs with him.

She began “screaming” and flailing her arms around.

A housemate was woken and came down telling Ward to let her go.

But as she tried to leave Ward bit her and banged the front door she had been trying to open “against her feet” which “partially sliced” three toes.

The victim got out of the house in her bare feet and “tried to get help".

Ward followed her out of the house while naked to try and get her back into the property and made threats towards her.

Ward, who has 12 convictions for 24 previous offences appeared in court for sentence on Thursday, January 28 having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sentencing Ward to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months Judge Katharine Moore said Ward had a “history of violence”.

Judge Moore said he had subjected the victim to “an unprovoked attack”.

Ward was ordered to undertake 15 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Judge Moore also prohibited the defendant from going to or remaining at the victim’s address for six months in an attempt to make it a “safe haven” for her.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said the defendant had a lack of recollection of the events due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

He said he feels a “significant amount of shame and remorse” about his offending and added violence seemed to be his go-to position.



