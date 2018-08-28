Search

Advanced search

Norwich woman first to be jailed for attacks on police under new laws

PUBLISHED: 17:47 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:48 29 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A woman, thought to have been the first in Norfolk to have appeared in court charged with the new offence of assaulting an emergency worker, has been jailed.

The Wildman pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Wildman pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New laws came into force this month which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

Amanda Roche, 46, who insisted she be called Mrs Salim-Khan, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 29) charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker following assaults on two police officers in Norwich on November 24 this year. Despite the new powers, she was jailed for just six days.

Jan Brewer, prosecuting, said the defendant, who falls to be sentenced under the new legislation, had been at the Wildman pub.

Police were called after she refused to leave and officers later found her walking down the road.

She was stumbling around, had “glazed” eyes, smelt of alcohol and had an open bottle of beer in her hand.

She became aggressive, started swearing and struck one of the officers on the lip and another on the cheek which caused reddening.

She was arrested and continued to be aggressive to officers.

Roche, of Westwick Street, Norwich, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, represented herself in court.

She had initially denied the two assaults and a third count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on the same date but she changed her pleas on Thursday.

Roche, who has previous convictions for assaulting police officers, said she felt she was being “harassed” and discriminated against.

She said she hit out following “sadistic” behaviour by the police.

Susan Alexander, chair of the bench, sentenced her to a total of six days imprisonment.

Roche was also ordered to pay one of the officers, who suffered a reddened cheek, £50 in compensation.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, who has pushed for the new legislation, said he could not comment on specific cases but insisted “an attack on an emergency worker is an attack on all of us.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

Video Father of teenager who took his own life faces trust bosses who ‘let him down’

Nyall Brown. Photo: Picture: Mearl Brown

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Dog eats hundreds of pounds owner had planned to donate to charity

Neil Featherby's dog Tia ate £220 in cash. Photo: Neil Featherby

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast