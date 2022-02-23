Rebecca Phillips is to go on trial later this year accused of being the owner of a dog which caused injury while out of control. - Credit: Archant

A woman is facing trial for being the owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

Rebecca Phillips, 36, has denied the offence, which follows an incident in Norwich on July 3, 2020.

Phillips, of Marshall Road, Norwich, has also denied affray.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23) so the trial can be re-fixed.

It will now take place on October 10 this year.

Jonathan Goodman appeared in court on behalf of the defendant who was not in court for the short hearing.