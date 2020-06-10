Search

Woman due in court over drugs supply and having noxious liquid

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and possessing a noxious liquid is due to appear in court next month.

Officers found cannabis when they executed a drugs warrant at a property in Saffron Square on June 2 but information obtained led them to a second property in Vale Green, where a quantity of crack cocaine, worth about £1,300 was discovered.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Officers searched the woman’s home address in Waterman Road where a pepper spray was seized.

Jane Mason, 51, of Waterman Road, Norwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a noxious liquid, namely pepper spray.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 3 and will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 1.

