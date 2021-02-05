Woman caught with heroin and cocaine after previous drugs arrest

Published: 7:00 AM February 5, 2021

A woman was caught with heroin and cocaine after being released under investigation on other drugs charges, a court has heard.

Police officers attended a property on Shorncliffe Avenue, near Mile Cross Road, in Norwich on December 13, 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard a number of people were present at the property at the time including Courtnie Jevans, 21, who was found to have £50 in cash as well as a mobile phone on her.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the phone was downloaded and found to contain details of dealing drugs, including cannabis, back almost a year, to December 2017.

Jevans was released by police under investigation but was then arrested in July 2019 for possession of class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

Jevans, from London, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday, February 4 having previously admitted being concerned in supplying controlled drugs of Class A, namely cocaine, to another, as well as being concerned in supplying a drug of class B, namely cannabis.

She also admitted possession of Class A drugs, heroin and cocaine.

The court heard that the offences put her in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on Jevans previously.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating for Jevans, said the defendant was young and had no previous convictions for drug offences.

He said the defendant was “not the only user of the phone” she was found with.

Judge Maureen Bacon said the matters had taken a “very long time to come to the crown court”.

Judge Bacon said it seemed that at the time of the offending Jevans had been a user of class A drugs but had since stopped using.

Jevans was sentenced to an 18 month community order made up of 150 hours unpaid work as well as up to 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

She was also fined £20 for breaching the suspended sentence order.

Judge Bacon also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.