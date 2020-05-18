Search

Advanced search

Woman whose son was jailed for drug offences became a dealer herself, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:46 19 May 2020

Sandra Moniz. Norfolk Police.

Sandra Moniz. Norfolk Police.

Archant

A woman whose son was jailed for drugs offences was caught dealing class A substances herself to try and pay off a debt, a court has heard.

Sandra Moniz, 40, was caught supplying heroin and cocaine to an undercover officer in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Moniz’s son was arrested in 2018 and subsequently jailed for drugs offences.

The court was told “the debt he (her son) had accrued was passed over to her” and she was pressurised into “picking up where he left off”.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the offences, which happened on January 24 this year, involved Moniz supplying a total of four wraps of class A drugs, three wraps of cocaine and one of heroin, for £25 to the undercover officer on Mousehold Street in Norwich.

Mr Ivory said other people were also supplied drugs by the defendant who appeared with a piece of paper, like an “order sheet” before handing over the drugs.

Moniz was arrested together with others when police attended her address at Cannell Green in March this year.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ivory said she had been street dealing and accepted that she must have been out under “some pressure for months and found herself unable to resist”.

Monizus, of Cannell Green, Norwich, appeared at court on Monday (May 18) when she admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Rob New, mitigating, said the defendant became known to those who dealt in drugs.

He said she had been concerned for the safety of her son, who had been involved in drugs, and went to the police.

But Mr New said she went onto become involved with drugs herself.

He said she had mental health issues and should be given credit for her pleas.

Judge Andrew Shaw said Moniz had been vulnerable to being coerced or cajoled into this murky world after her son’s own involvement in class A drugs and the debt left by him.

But he said that only an immediate custodial sentence was justified for those involved in selling class A drugs in the street.

Judge Shaw jailed Moniz for a total of 20 months. Moniz, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, broke down in tears as the sentence was announced.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Monumental challenge’ - council takes £2m hit over cost of Covid crisis

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is facing a £1m deficit due to coronavirus. Pictured, councillors during a cabinet meeting livestreamed on YouTube. Photo: YouTube

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Are any of these yours? Police try to find owners of stolen goods

Contact police on 101 if you recognise any of these stolen items, believed to have been taken in King's Lynn or the surrounding areas. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Parking charges to return as people go back to work

Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by west Norfolk council. Picture: GettyImages
Drive 24