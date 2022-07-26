Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

A woman attacked her neighbour because she thought he was ungrateful for her help cooking meals.

Roxanne Coomber, 29, left Wayne Bunting requiring surgery to restore his vision after pushing her thumbs into his eyeballs.

She also choked, punched, kicked and bit him during the violent attack on September 17, 2019.

Coomber, of Gargle Hill, near to the Ring Road in Thorpe St Andrew, had previously pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 26) to be sentenced, she was told her actions had been an “ugly incident of serious violence”.

The court heard at the time the pair were neighbours living in the same block of flats and had been friendly but that while drunk Coomber had suddenly become aggressive towards Mr Bunting.

She attacked him on his doorstep accusing him of not being grateful enough for her help cooking.

Coomber, who has 12 previous convictions for 28 offences including violence, was arrested by police who found her hiding under a mattress.

She told officers during interviews that she had no recollection of the attack.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said she had been through many years of counselling and had been diagnosed with issues including dissociative identity disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“She is extremely sorry for the injuries that she caused. She had previously enjoyed a positive relationship with her neighbour,” he added.

Following the attack Mr Bunting underwent operations to correct blurred eyesight caused by damage to his cornea.

Despite ongoing eyesight issues, in a victim impact statement read out in court he said he had “felt all along that she needs help”.

Imposing a community order, Judge Anthony Bate said that she had been under the influence of alcohol and that it had been described that her behaviour changed “as if a switch had been flicked”.

“You struck and kicked Mr Bunting multiple times,” he said.

“But the worst part of the incident was that you put both your thumbs into his eyes and gouged at them causing serious injury that required remedial surgery to avoid permanent damage to his eyesight.”

He imposed a 30 day rehabilitation order and a 12 month alcohol treatment order.