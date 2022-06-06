Woman admits attacking neighbour in Thorpe St Andrew

Roxanne Coomber appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm - Credit: Archant

A woman is to be sentenced next month after she admitted assaulting a neighbour.

Roxanne Coomber, 29, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 6) having been charged in relation to an assault on a neighbour.

Coomber, of Gargle Hill, near to the Ring Road in Thorpe St Andrew, entered a guilty plea to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on September 17, 2019.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until July 26, for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

But he warned the defendant "all options remain open, including an immediate sentence of imprisonment".

Stephen Cooke appeared for the prosecution.

Andrew Oliver represented Coomber.



