Man headbutted and tried to strangle victim with plug, court told

Paragon Place in Norwich, where the assault took place. PIC: Steve Adams. Archant Norfolk 2010

A man headbutted his former partner and tried to strangle her with a plug cord after turning up at her house drunk, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Beattie, 28, had a restraining order in place prohibiting him from contacting his former partner.

But Norwich Crown Court heard Beattie turned up at her property in Paragon Place, Norwich, with a mutual friend, “very drunk” on December 14 last year, while the order was still in place.

Gary Venturi, prosecuting, said the victim let him in and he fell asleep on a chair in the living room at about 9pm.

The victim also fell asleep but was awoken at about 11.30pm to the sound of water.

Mr Venturi said Beattie was urinating on the table in the living room.

He said the victim challenged him and asked what he was doing but Beattie came towards her and pushed her facedown on the mattress.

Mr Ventruri said the victim was then “headbutted in the face” by Beattie.

She pulled away from Beattie who was again asked to leave, but he took a plug out of the wall and “put the cord of the plug around her neck”.

Again the victim was able to escape from the defendant who then swung the plug at the victim and hit her in the foot before she was able to get out and call police.

Beattie, of HMP Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (July 9) when he admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Beattie does not accept trying to strangle the victim with a cord or urinating on the table.

He does however accept the injuries caused and damage that resulted.

Mr Pollington said it had been a “toxic” relationship in which there were a number of fall outs and reconciliations.

He said it had not been predatory and Beattie was very pragmatic and remorseful about how he has behaved.

He intends to draw a line under the relationship and move out of the area once released.

Judge Andrew Shaw said there would need to be a Newton hearing to decide the differences between what the prosecution and defendant both say happened.

The case was adjourned until July 15.