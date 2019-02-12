Search

‘It was very silly’ - tyre fitter rapped in court for drink-driving

PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 05 March 2019

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Magistrates have told a 19-year-old tyre fitter he was “very silly” for driving while above the drink-drive limit.

Samuel Sayer, of Malton Close, Poringland, Norwich, pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge when he appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said on February 9 this year Sayer was stopped by police at Prince of Wales Road in Norwich as he looked visibly intoxicated.

He failed a roadside breath test, with the lowest reading recorded as 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ryan Creek, mitigating, said Sayer, who works as a tyre fitter, had panicked as he wanted to get home before starting work in the morning.

As Sayer is on the autism spectrum, Mr Creek said, he did not make decisions in the same way as those without autism.

“It was a very daft decision,” Mr Creek added.

Chairman of the bench, Caroline Money, agreed with this comment and reprimanded Sayer for being “very silly” given his role as a tyre fitter.

Sayer was fined £300 for the offence and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

